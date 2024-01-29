Agenda of the trip

Nadella to meet founders of Indian AI start-ups

Founders of Indian AI start-ups such as Sarvam, Krutrim, and folks behind several early-stage AI start-ups are gearing up to meet Nadella in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Krutim is Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal's AI venture and it recently became a unicorn. During his visit, Nadella will look to forge partnerships with Indian AI start-ups and drive adoption of the technology in India with specific use cases. Last week, Microsoft's stock market value crossed the $3 trillion milestone for the first time.

Partnership with OpenAI

Microsoft's AI developments and partnership with OpenAI

Microsoft has invested heavily in OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. It has incorporated AI in all of its products and services. Last year, Microsoft announced AI integrations for all Office 365 apps and services, powered by OpenAI's GPT-4 technology. The company has also incorporated ChatGPT into the Bing search engine. As AI adoption grows, Microsoft's revenues are projected to increase nearly 15% in its 2024 fiscal year, surpassing the overall tech sector, according to Bloomberg Intelligence data.

Build for India

Nadella met PM Modi last year

During his US trip in June 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met top US tech executives, including Apple's Tim Cook, Google's Sundar Pichai, and Microsoft's Satya Nadella. After the meeting, Nadella's office issued a statement emphasizing discussions on harnessing technology, especially AI and India's capabilities. The statement mentioned India's vibrant developer and start-up ecosystem, with Microsoft remaining deeply committed to the growth of Indian technology impacting both India and global markets.