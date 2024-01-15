This AI system informs which cows will give birth soon

1/4

Technology 2 min read

This AI system informs which cows will give birth soon

By Akash Pandey 07:02 pm Jan 15, 202407:02 pm

It relieves farmers from the task of regularly monitoring pregnant cows

Nikon has introduced an AI-powered setup capable of notifying farmers when a cow is about to give birth, per Kyodo News. This innovation enhances overall efficiency for farmers, minimizing the necessity for frequent checks on pregnant cows, particularly during birthing seasons. By examining movements through cameras strategically placed on farms, the setup promptly notifies farmers when a cow is approaching the delivery stage.

2/4

The setup involves security-style camera paired with an AI system

A pregnant cow typically displays characteristic signs approximately five hours before giving birth, including heightened activity and the commencement of the amniotic sac's release, containing the calf. Nikon's setup involves pairing a security-style camera with an AI system. The integrated setup utilizes a specialized smartphone app that issues an alert when a cow is nearing delivery, enabling farmers to take prompt action if necessary.

3/4

Nikon started training the AI in late 2021

Nikon initiated the AI's training in H4 2021 and conducted proof-of-concept tests on four farms in southwestern Japan in February 2023. A livestock farmer who participated expressed satisfaction with the setup's effectiveness. "We deliver about 60 calves per year and had to check the mothers every few hours from around a month before they're due. This system has been a great help," he said.

4/4

How much does the setup cost?

Nikon, renowned for consumer cameras, extends its expertise to microscopes, X-ray systems, and beyond. The company has been employing AI technology to enhance microscope imaging. Its latest AI-powered setup is priced at JPY 9,00,000 annually (nearly Rs. 511,200) for farms with approximately 100 cows.