APAAR ID: What it is and how to use

1/7

Technology 3 min read

APAAR ID: What it is and how to use

By Rishabh Raj 06:40 pm Jan 15, 202406:40 pm

Students can use the APAAR ID to digitally store certificates and credits from both formal and informal learning

The Indian government has unveiled a plan to unify all school students' education records under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Dubbed "One Nation, One Student ID," this initiative aims to merge academic records, degrees, scholarships, rewards, and other credits into a single Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID. Open to all students, the program seeks to curb fraud and duplicate educational certificates. Here's everything you need to know about it.

2/7

Why was APAAR introduced?

The APAAR ID serves as a unique, lifelong identifier for students, allowing them to track their educational journey and accomplishments from pre-primary to higher education. This ID will prove beneficial for students during parental transfers between cities or states and when accessing educational resources. The APAAR ID will also be utilized for entrance exams, admissions, scholarship disbursements, government benefit transfers, awards issuance, recognition, and more. Moreover, APAAR will help monitor dropout students and reintegrate them into the mainstream.

3/7

How APAAR works?

The APAAR ID is a unique alphanumeric code connected to an individual student that serves as a gateway for accessing the DigiLocker ecosystem. This ID is linked to the student's Academic Bank Credit (ABC Bank) account. The ABC account is a digital repository that stores all of a student's academic credits, earned through both formal and informal learning. When a student completes a course or achieves a milestone, they receive digital certification and it is stored in their ABC account.

4/7

Is APAAR mandatory?

APAAR is not mandatory. Students are free to choose whether or not to register for an APAAR ID. However, there are several benefits to registering for APAAR, such as seamless academic tracking, reduced need for physical documents, enhanced student mobility, and access to government benefits. For educational institutions, APAAR can provide valuable insights into student performance, learning trajectories, and areas needing improvement. Academic institutions can tailor their teaching methods and support services to better meet the needs of individual students

5/7

Is APAAR secure?

Amidst continuing concerns over the security of Aadhaar data and numerous reported data breaches, there is hesitation regarding the initiation of the APAAR registration process. Nonetheless, it is crucial to highlight that APAAR incorporates state-of-the-art security measures to protect student data. All data is encrypted and securely stored on servers. Moreover, students have the ability to set permissions, allowing them control over who can access their information.

6/7

How to register for APAAR ID?

Visit ABC Bank's website. Click on 'My Account' and select the 'Student' option. Click 'Sign up' and enter your mobile number, address and Aadhaar card details to create a DigiLocker account. After logging in to your DigiLocker account, grant consent for sharing Aadhaar card details with ABC for KYC verification by selecting 'I agree.' Enter your academic details, such as school or university name, class, course name, etc. Submit the form, and the APAAR ID card will be generated.

7/7

When will APAAR be implemented?

The implementation of the APAAR ID is currently underway. State education departments have instructed educational institutions to organize meetings between teachers and parents, emphasizing the importance and relevance of the APAAR ID. The Education Ministry has set a deadline for the complete integration of education records for all students through the ID by the deadline of 2026-27.