Dozens of staffers quit OpenAI as Sam Altman joins Microsoft

By Rishabh Raj 03:07 pm Nov 20, 202303:07 pm

Google has been actively pursuing ex-OpenAI employees over the past two days

A wave of resignations swept through OpenAI on Sunday night, as numerous employees decided to leave the company after it confirmed that former CEO Sam Altman would not be reinstated, according to The Information. Altman will be joining Microsoft to lead a "new advanced AI research team," CEO Satya Nadella announced on X. This mass exodus could have a major impact on OpenAI's progress following the surprising dismissal of Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman.

Microsoft will continue to work with OpenAI: Nadella

Rivals seek OpenAI talent

In response to this sudden talent pool availability, competing companies, especially Google, have been actively pursuing ex-OpenAI employees over the past two days, as per The Information's report. This turn of events could potentially bolster competitors and further shift the dynamics of the AI industry. The unexpected availability of skilled professionals from a top AI research organization offers a rare chance for rivals to seize the moment.

Altman's potential new venture

Interestingly, some of the departing OpenAI team members have shown interest in collaborating with Altman if he chooses to establish a new AI venture. In fact, Altman had already been exploring the idea of initiating a fresh AI project during the weekend. Should this come to fruition, it could result in the emergence of a new contender in the AI arena, possibly built upon the expertise and knowledge of former OpenAI staff.