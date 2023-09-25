Spotify's AI-powered voice translation will let podcasters reach more people

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 25, 2023 | 06:53 pm 2 min read

German translated episodes will be rolled out in the coming weeks

Spotify is testing an innovative AI-powered voice translation feature, which will allow podcasters to reproduce their content in other languages using their own voice, thereby allowing them to reach a wider audience. The feature utilizes OpenAI's speech-to-text transcription tool, Whisper, to provide listeners with a more authentic experience. This tool is capable of transcribing English speech and translating other languages into English.

Spotify has collaborated with several podcasters to test the feature

Spotify has partnered with a "select group" of podcasters including Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, Lex Fridman, Steven Bartlett, and Bill Simmons to test the AI-powered voice translation feature. The translated episodes will be available worldwide on the platform, with Spanish translations rolling out in the coming weeks. Spotify also plans to make the episodes available in French and German translations. The company didn't mention when it plans to make the feature widely available.

The feature emulates the podcaster's own voice

The new feature, based on OpenAI's voice-generation technology, emulates the podcaster's own voice, resulting in a more authentic listening experience for global audiences. This approach offers a more personal and natural experience compared to traditional dubbing methods, potentially building deeper connections between listeners and creators. By providing a more authentic listening experience and bridging language barriers, the company aims to foster deeper connections between listeners and creators, expanding the reach of podcast content to a global audience.

'The feature would inspire people in a more authentic way'

"By matching the creator's own voice, Voice Translation gives listeners around the world the power to discover and be inspired by new podcasters in a more authentic way than ever before," said Ziad Sultan, Spotify's Vice President of personalization. "We believe that a thoughtful approach to AI can help build deeper connections between listeners and creators, a key component of Spotify's mission to unlock the potential of human creativity."

