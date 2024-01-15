HCLTech collaborates with SAP to accelerate adoption of Generative AI

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 08:25 pm Jan 15, 2024

The partnership seeks to create solutions that will help businesses achieve better results in shorter durations

HCL Technologies has announced its collaboration with SAP to promote innovation and speed up the adoption of Generative AI (Gen AI). The partnership seeks to create solutions that will help businesses achieve better results in shorter durations. Also, HCLTech is set to develop a collection of Gen AI use cases tailored for SAP software. The AI tools will complement SAP's cloud solutions and allow customers to get better outcomes.

HCL will set up a dedicated center for AI development

As a part of the alliance, HCLTech plans to establish a dedicated 'Gen AI Center of Excellence.' This center will focus on developing industry-specific solutions that harness the power of AI and SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). By merging HCLTech's engineering expertise across various sectors with SAP BTP, innovative solutions will increase employee productivity, streamline operations, speed up application development, and optimize business processes.

AI tools will require little to no coding skills

Solutions developed through this partnership will empower clients to swiftly adopt and expand their capabilities using a wide array of tools available in SAP BTP, including low-code and no-code features. These specialized features will demand little to no coding to build applications and processes. It is learned that these solutions will deliver essential technology functions such as security, forward compatibility, and integration with SAP BTP. This collaboration seeks to help businesses tap into the potential of AI and enhance operations.