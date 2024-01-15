Jio Financial Services Q3 net profit falls 56% QoQ

By Rishabh Raj 07:38 pm Jan 15, 2024

Jio Financial Services made its debut on the stock exchange on August 21

Jio Financial Services, a branch of Reliance Industries, experienced a drop in net profit for the December quarter of the current fiscal year, settling at Rs. 293 crore compared to the previous quarter's Rs. 668 crore. The company's consolidated revenue from operations, slumped 32% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs. 413.61 crore from Rs. 608.04 crore. The company's net interest income reached Rs. 269 crore for the quarter, with total interest income at Rs. 414 crore.

New appointments in senior management

In other news, Jio Financial Services recently announced two senior management appointments. Rupali Adhikari Sawant will serve as Group Head of Internal Audit starting January 15, 2024. Sudheer Reddy Govula has been named Group Chief Compliance Officer for a four-year term beginning on the same date, in line with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) circular on Compliance Function and Role of Chief Compliance Officer.

Jio Financial Services and BlackRock seek mutual fund business approval

On January 4, Jio Financial Services and BlackRock Financial Management submitted documents to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to establish a mutual fund business in India. SEBI is currently reviewing the in-principle approval. The joint venture initially applied on October 19, 2023, as shown by the updated list of mutual fund applications. Jio Financial Services's shares closed at Rs. 266.80 each on BSE, marking a 4.55% increase.