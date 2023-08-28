Sensex gains 110 points, Nifty settles above 19,300 mark

Written by Akash Pandey August 28, 2023 | 03:52 pm 2 min read

The Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 11,073 points

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.17% to 64,996.6 points while the Nifty gained 0.21% to end at 19,306.05 points. The midcap indices were trading in the green as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.46% to close at 11,073.05 points. Here's all you need to know about Monday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Monday, NIFTY PSE, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY PHARMA emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.05%, 0.93%, and 0.9%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Power Grid Corporation of India, Larsen, and M&M, adding 2.69%, 2.16%, and 1.92%, respectively. Reliance Industries, Adani Enterprises, and Hindalco emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 1%, 0.93%, and 0.82%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, both the Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei traded in red, slipping to 3,098.64 points and 32,169.99 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index jumped 0.96% to 18,130.74 points. In the US market, NASDAQ surged 126.67 points, or 0.94%, to 13,590.65 points.

INR goes up 0.04% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) climbed 0.04% to end at Rs. 82.63 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note, with the former settling at Rs. 58,703 and the latter at Rs. 73,502. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 2% to settle at $80.27 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved?

Bitcoin is selling at $25,915.39, which is down 0.57% from yesterday. Ethereum is down 0.98% and is selling at $1,633.75. BNB and Cardano are priced at $216.12 (0.37% down) and $0.2592 (1.52% down), respectively. Finally, down 1.77% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06226.

