Quiet firing: Amazon's latest strategy to reduce headcount explained

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:20 pm Jan 15, 202407:20 pm

Some employees have taken to Slack to announce their resignation

Amazon has been pressuring managers to give lower performance ratings to workers, who don't follow the Return to Office (RTO) policy, according to Business Insider. The company is also blocking promotions for those who don't meet strict office attendance requirements. Some employees believe this tough RTO policy is part of a "quiet firing" strategy, encouraging them to quit voluntarily and allowing Amazon to cut costs without facing backlash from direct layoffs.

Return-to-hub policy and voluntary resignations

The issue started in early 2023 when Amazon pushed for most employees to return to the office at least three days a week. In July, they introduced a "return-to-hub" policy, assigning central locations for individual teams. Employees who don't comply must either find another team or face a "voluntary resignation," where non-compliance is seen as self-initiated departure. One such resigning employee said, "The lack of basic human respect leadership has shown with the layoffs and forced RTO is completely unacceptable."

Amazon defends decisions amid criticism

In response to the allegations, an Amazon spokesperson said, "Promotions are one of the many ways we support employees' growth and development, and there are a variety of factors we consider when determining an employee's readiness for the next level." They added that following company policies and guidelines is an expected criterion for those being considered for promotion.

Amazon believes its policy will yield best long-term results

Regarding the RTO policy, the spokesperson stated, "In February, we shared with employees that we'd be asking them to start coming into the office three or more times a week beginning in May because we believe it would yield the best long-term results for our customers, business, and culture." Despite internal opposition and external criticism, Amazon remains committed to its vision.