Nita Ambani resigns from Reliance board; Ambani siblings proposed directors

Written by Athik Saleh August 28, 2023 | 03:25 pm 2 min read

Nita Ambani is stepping down to focus more on her role as Reliance Foundation chairperson

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) has announced a significant change in its board, with Nita Ambani stepping down. Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani will be appointed as directors. Their appointment will take effect after approval from the shareholders. Nita reportedly resigned from Reliance's board to focus on her role as the chairperson of Reliance Foundation, where she will guide and enable the foundation to make a greater impact in India.

Nita to attend board meetings as permanent invitee

Despite her resignation, Nita will attend all RIL board meetings as a permanent invitee, allowing the company to continue benefiting from her advice. The Board of Directors appreciated her leadership of Reliance Foundation as its founder chairperson. The board also lauded her request to focus even more on strengthening Reliance Foundation as it embarks on a mission to achieve even greater societal transformation.

Ambani siblings to serve on board of RIL subsidiaries

Meanwhile, the Ambani siblings have been involved with RIL for several years, leading and managing key businesses such as retail, digital services, and energy and materials. In their new roles as non-executive directors, they will also serve on the boards of key RIL subsidiaries. Their appointment to the board of RIL will enable the company to gain from their insights and infuse new ideas, according to the board.

