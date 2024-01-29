Messaging protocol

RCS for cross-platform messaging

Apple has already announced plans to support the cross-platform messaging standard RCS in the Messages app on iPhone starting from late 2024. This means that RCS support will be a key feature of iOS 18, enhancing the messaging experience between iPhones and Android devices. RCS supports high-resolution photos and videos, audio messages, typing indicators, read receipts, Wi-Fi messaging, and improved group chats—features that are already available in iMessage and apps like WhatsApp and Telegram.

Smarter assistant

Siri with generative AI

Gurman predicts that iOS 18 will integrate generative AI technology to enhance Siri and the Messages app, improving their ability to answer questions and auto-complete sentences. Last year in September, The Information revealed that Apple intends to incorporate large language models (LLMs) into Siri for automating complex tasks through deeper integration with the Shortcuts app. The iPhone maker is also said to be exploring generative AI features for other apps, such as Apple Music, Pages, Keynote, and Xcode.

Rivalry

Chatbot competitors and AI advancements

Generative AI gained traction in 2022 with OpenAI's release of ChatGPT, a chatbot that responds to questions and prompts like a human. Google and Microsoft soon launched similar chatbots as more companies entered the space. All of these chatbots use LLMs to respond in a human-like manner. However, Apple is still trailing behind its rivals. With iOS 18, the company intends to pick up pace in the AI race.