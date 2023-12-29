Google to settle $5 billion lawsuit over 'private mode' tracking

1/6

Business 3 min read

Google to settle $5 billion lawsuit over 'private mode' tracking

By Akash Pandey 01:04 pm Dec 29, 202301:04 pm

The complaint stated that Google misled individuals into believing they could manage their shared information

Google has reached a preliminary settlement in a US lawsuit accusing the tech giant of invading users' privacy by tracking their browsing habits, even when using "private mode." The class action lawsuit, filed in 2020 by law firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, demanded at least $5 billion from Google and its parent company Alphabet. On December 28, US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers paused the scheduled trial for the case after lawyers announced the settlement.

2/6

What were the allegations made in the lawsuit?

The lawsuit alleged that Google tracked users even when they set Chrome to "Incognito" mode or other browsers to "private mode." It stated that Google could not "continue to engage in the covert and unauthorized data collection from virtually every American with a computer or phone." To recall, earlier this year, Google bid to have the case dismissed. However, Judge Rogers denied stating she couldn't agree that users consented to Google collecting their browsing data.

3/6

Google used analytics, cookies, and more to track browsing histories

Enabling incognito mode allows users to explore the internet while keeping their online activities confidential. However, the plaintiffs claim that Google, despite the activation of incognito mode, utilized analytics, cookies, and other tools to monitor their browsing history, device data, and the content of the web pages visited. By tracking these Chrome users on iOS and Android, Google allegedly amassed an "unaccountable trove of information" that spans from mundane details like shopping habits and hobbies to "potentially embarrassing things."

4/6

The plaintiffs presented internal emails between Google executives

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit provided internal emails purporting to reveal discussions among Google executives, suggesting that the company monitored Incognito browser usage for advertising/web traffic tracking. The legal complaint accused Google of breaching federal wiretapping and California privacy laws, seeking damages of up to $5,000 per user affected. The claim asserted that millions of individuals using Incognito mode were impacted. Although Google agreed to a $5 billion settlement, specific details of the agreement haven't been disclosed by either party.

5/6

Formal settlement presentation for court approval by February 2024

Large technology firms often come under scrutiny for their practices. Despite the charges, Google asserts that it had been transparent regarding the data it gathered, even when users were in private mode. The tech giant also insisted that collected data helped website owners to "better evaluate the performance of their content, products, marketing and more." Currently, the settlement terms of the charges remain undisclosed, and lawyers are expected to present a formal agreement for the court's approval by February 2024.

6/6

Google recently lost against Epic Games

Google confronted additional legal actions over its search and advertising practices. In recent weeks, the tech giant announced a $700 million settlement in response to a lawsuit from several US states, alleging anti-competitive practices related to Google's Play Store on Android devices. This followed a separate legal defeat to Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, which sued Google in 2020, claiming that the tech company unlawfully established dominance for its app store over competitors.