Process

Nothing OS Quick Settings widget enables quick access to ChatGPT

First, install the ChatGPT app from the Google Play Store, and use the voice chat feature within the app once to get past the setup, according to Pei. Now, add the ChatGPT Voice to your device's Quick Settings. Then use the Nothing OS Quick Settings Widget on the home screen to access the ChatGPT Quick Setting. In case you want voice responses for a more conversational interaction, upgrading to ChatGPT Plus subscription is necessary.

ChatGPT app

Voice transcription on other devices

As AI chatbot gains traction, users are looking for simpler ways to incorporate them into their daily routines. For those without a Nothing smartphone, activating ChatGPT voice would be a bit more complex. The suggested method is to use the official Android or iOS app and initiate the voice transcription feature from within the app.