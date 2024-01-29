Nothing Phone owners can use ChatGPT from their home screen
Nothing Phone owners can now enjoy ChatGPT's voice transcription feature right from their home screen. Nothing's founder and CEO, Carl Pei, shared a helpful tip on his X account, showing how to create a home screen shortcut for ChatGPT voice commands on Phone (1) and Phone (2). If you have become reliant on ChatGPT in your day-to-day routine, this workaround is for you.
Nothing OS Quick Settings widget enables quick access to ChatGPT
First, install the ChatGPT app from the Google Play Store, and use the voice chat feature within the app once to get past the setup, according to Pei. Now, add the ChatGPT Voice to your device's Quick Settings. Then use the Nothing OS Quick Settings Widget on the home screen to access the ChatGPT Quick Setting. In case you want voice responses for a more conversational interaction, upgrading to ChatGPT Plus subscription is necessary.
Voice transcription on other devices
As AI chatbot gains traction, users are looking for simpler ways to incorporate them into their daily routines. For those without a Nothing smartphone, activating ChatGPT voice would be a bit more complex. The suggested method is to use the official Android or iOS app and initiate the voice transcription feature from within the app.