These Xbox projectors let you play games on 100-inch screen
California-based ViewSonic has unveiled world's first prjectors designed for specially for Xbox gaming consoles. The premium X1-4K and X2-4K LED projectors connect with your Xbox to deliver exceptional gaming experience, supporting 4K resolution at a refresh rate of up to 240Hz on a 100-inch screen. Geared toward gamers in pursuit of peak performance, these projectors prioritize intricate detail and immersive gameplay.
Easy installation to accommodate different environments
The X1-4K and X2-4K LED projectors feature a sleek black and green color scheme reminiscent of the Xbox Series X. They offer installation flexibility to suit spaces of various designs and sizes. The X1-4K, ideal for ceiling-mounted setups, saves floor space while maintaining unobstructed views. Conversely, the short-throw X2-4K can be conveniently placed on a coffee table, projecting a wide 100-inch display from just 1.5 meters away. These projectors ensure seamless gameplay, with 4.2ms ultra-fast input and 240Hz refresh rate.
60,000-hour lifespan for years of low maintenance
ViewSonic's latest projectors employ third-generation LED technology, delivering 2,900 lumens of brightness. They boast an impressive lifespan of 60,000 hours, ensuring minimal maintenance. Notably, they have also earned TUV SUD's Low Blue Light certification, alleviating worries regarding eye strain and discomfort during extended sessions.
Harman Kardon speakers are onboard
The X1-4K and X2-4K LED projectors include Texas Instruments 0.65-inch DMD chip, which ensures a high native contrast ratio. This chip help them offer intricate details in both dark and bright scenes for an enriched gaming experience. The projectors also feature 4K HDR resolution. They boast a theatre-level sound experience, thanks to Harman Kardon speakers.
Seamless integration with Xbox's Consumer Electronics Control
In addition to gaming, the projectors are geared for effortless integration with Xbox's Consumer Electronics Control (CEC). This entails projector syncing with the console, and when linked via HDMI 2, they seamlessly transition to gaming mode for enhanced visuals and enriched colors. They also provide installation flexibility with horizontal/vertical keystone and 4-corner adjustment capabilities.
The projectors demand a premium
The X1-4K and X2-4K LED projectors are available on ViewSonic's official website, in case you are interested in buying one of them. They cost Rs. 2,99,000 and Rs. 3,25,000, respectively, making them nearly six times as costly as the Xbox Series X console.