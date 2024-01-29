Specifications

Easy installation to accommodate different environments

The X1-4K and X2-4K LED projectors feature a sleek black and green color scheme reminiscent of the Xbox Series X. They offer installation flexibility to suit spaces of various designs and sizes. The X1-4K, ideal for ceiling-mounted setups, saves floor space while maintaining unobstructed views. Conversely, the short-throw X2-4K can be conveniently placed on a coffee table, projecting a wide 100-inch display from just 1.5 meters away. These projectors ensure seamless gameplay, with 4.2ms ultra-fast input and 240Hz refresh rate.

Information

60,000-hour lifespan for years of low maintenance

ViewSonic's latest projectors employ third-generation LED technology, delivering 2,900 lumens of brightness. They boast an impressive lifespan of 60,000 hours, ensuring minimal maintenance. Notably, they have also earned TUV SUD's Low Blue Light certification, alleviating worries regarding eye strain and discomfort during extended sessions.

Performance

Harman Kardon speakers are onboard

The X1-4K and X2-4K LED projectors include Texas Instruments 0.65-inch DMD chip, which ensures a high native contrast ratio. This chip help them offer intricate details in both dark and bright scenes for an enriched gaming experience. The projectors also feature 4K HDR resolution. They boast a theatre-level sound experience, thanks to Harman Kardon speakers.

Integration

Seamless integration with Xbox's Consumer Electronics Control

In addition to gaming, the projectors are geared for effortless integration with Xbox's Consumer Electronics Control (CEC). This entails projector syncing with the console, and when linked via HDMI 2, they seamlessly transition to gaming mode for enhanced visuals and enriched colors. They also provide installation flexibility with horizontal/vertical keystone and 4-corner adjustment capabilities.

Information

The projectors demand a premium

The X1-4K and X2-4K LED projectors are available on ViewSonic's official website, in case you are interested in buying one of them. They cost Rs. 2,99,000 and Rs. 3,25,000, respectively, making them nearly six times as costly as the Xbox Series X console.