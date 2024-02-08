What sets Indus Appstore apart is its lack of platform fees or commissions on in-app payments for developers

PhonePe to launch its Android app store on February 21

Feb 08, 2024

What's the story Walmart-owned PhonePe is gearing up to launch its Android app marketplace, Indus Appstore, on February 21 to take on Google's stronghold in the app market. The event is anticipated to draw government officials, start-up bigwigs, and industry leaders. PhonePe first unveiled its developer platform for the Android-based app marketplace in September last year, revealing that it would be free for developers during the first year, followed by a nominal yearly fee.

Indus Appstore features

Developers can incorporate any payment gateway they prefer

What sets Indus Appstore apart is its lack of platform fees or commissions on in-app payments for developers. App developers will also have the liberty to incorporate any payment gateway they prefer within their apps. The app store will boast unique features like video-led app discovery and personalized targeted ads in multiple Indian languages. Developers can display their apps in over a dozen Indian languages besides English, positioning PhonePe's Indus Appstore as a strong contender against existing app distribution platforms.

Edge over Google

PhonePe will offer 24x7 India-based support

Indus Appstore claims that it will offer 24x7 India-based support via email or chatbot with "assured assistance and quick resolution of queries" in an attempt to address any issues that developers have previously faced with Google or Apple. The platform also features dedicated account managers. It also has a tie-up to include apps from real-money game developers Dream11, Nazara Technologies, Gameskraft and Mobile Premier League (MPL).

App offerings

Available apps on Indus Appstore, partnerships with OEMs

Major commercial apps and aggregators such as Flipkart, Ixigo, Domino's, Snapdeal, JioMart, and Bajaj Finserv are already available on Indus Appstore. PhonePe has also ensured partnerships with OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) such as Nokia and Lava to feature Indus Appstore into their devices. After launch, we expect more developers to have a presence on this India-focused Android app store.