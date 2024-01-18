Google Meet has made video calling more fun: Here's how

The UI is divided into 3 sections now

Google Meet is stepping up its video calling game with new personalization features, including a revamped user interface (UI) for easier access to effects. The fresh look is divided into three sections: Backgrounds, Filters, and Appearance. Now, users can mix and match backgrounds and filters at the same time, while a handy "layer" icon helps keep track of and remove effects effortlessly.

Enhanced backgrounds and filters

The Backgrounds tab now boasts high-quality images, dynamic options with motion (like falling snow), and 360-degree selections. Users can upload their own backgrounds or create one using Duet AI. Filters provide a range of fun choices, from transforming into animals to adding hats and accessories. Finally, the Appearance tab lets users tweak lighting, framing, and video quality.

Studio lighting and sound features

Google has also launched Studio lighting on the web, mimicking professional studio lighting with "Auto" and "Custom" settings for fine-tuning light position, brightness, and color. To use it, you'll need a processor equivalent to an Intel Core i9-9880H, Intel Core i5-1235U, AMD Ryzen 5, or Apple M1. Studio sound, which employs AI to reproduce higher audio frequencies and enhance sound quality for Bluetooth headsets, has also been introduced. Both Studio features need a Duet AI for Google Workspace Enterprise add-on.

What about their availability?

The facility to combine multiple video effects is being rolled out to web users, over 15 days starting January 17. Meanwhile, those using smartphones should receive it by tomorrow. The Studio sound feature is up for grabs now, while Studio lighting's rollout over 15 days, will commence on January 29.