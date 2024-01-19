How Samsung Galaxy S24 fares against Google Pixel 8

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:05 am Jan 19, 202412:05 am

Samsung has opened pre-bookings and announced the prices of its Galaxy S24 handset in India. To recall, it was unveiled yesterday. The device has a stylish IP68-rated body, a triple rear camera setup with several AI features, an Exynos 2400 chipset, and a long-lasting 4,000mAh battery. In India, it takes on the Google Pixel 8. Which one is a better choice? Let's find out.

Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy S24 has an aluminum frame, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ display. It supports up to 2,600-nits of peak brightness and a refresh rate of 1-120Hz. The Pixel 8 flaunts a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Both handsets bear an in-screen fingerprint reader.

What about the camera setup?

On the rear, the Galaxy S24 has a 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto snapper, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. It has a 12MP selfie camera on the front side. Google Pixel 8 bears a dual back-camera system with a 50MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide snapper. The device sports a 10.5MP snapper front-facing snapper for selfies and video calls.

Both offer 8GB of RAM as standard

Galaxy S24 is fueled by an Exynos 2400 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB/512GB of storage. It boots Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. Pixel 8 gets Google's Tensor G3 chip, Android 14, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB/256GB of storage. A 4,575mAh battery with 27W wired charging is available too.

Other enhancements

S24 gets AI features like Edit Suggestion, Generative Edit, a facility that serves as an interpreter during calls, and Note Assist for Notes app. The keyboard also comes with a Chat Assist facility. Meanwhile, Pixel 8 automatically detects when there's a screen protector. Google Assistant can now also screen urgent incoming calls. Best Take and Magic Editor for the camera are also decent additions.

How much do they cost?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 costs Rs. 79,999 for the 8GB/256GB version and Rs. 89,999 for the 8GB/512GB variant. It will be up for grabs in Amber Yellow, Onyx Black, and Cobalt Violet colors starting January 31. Google Pixel 8 is priced at Rs. 75,999 for the 8GB/128GB model, and Rs. 82,999 for the 8GB/256GB storage option. It is exclusively sold via Flipkart.

Which one should you buy?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is costlier than the Google Pixel 8. However, our vote goes in favor of the former for its better looks, better camera setup, and a bevy of new-age AI features. Samsung also maintains a much superior after-sales network in the country.