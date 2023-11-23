Samsung announces Galaxy Z Flip5 Maison Margiela edition: Check features

By Sanjana Shankar 01:19 pm Nov 23, 202301:19 pm

The smartphone will be available in limited countries from November 30

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip5 Maison Margiela Edition smartphone, in collaboration with the renowned French fashion house Maison Margiela. The handset is the second partnership between Samsung and Maison Margiela, after last year's Galaxy Z Flip4. The device joins last month's Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro, Flip5 Special Color Edition, and the Limited BTS Edition. The specifications are largely identical to the standard model. Additionally, it comes with a Type-C to Type-C Cable and a 25W charger.

Distinctive design and rear glass

The Galaxy Z Flip5 Maison Margiela Edition features an attractive design on its rear glass, exposing the inner structure of a Maison Margiela jacket, highlighted by silver and metallic accents. The semi-transparent effect showcases the device's components. The smartphone comes with a unique retail box that has a distinct stitching pattern and includes special in-box contents. The accessories include a Flap Leather Case, a Flipsuit Case, and two Flipsuit Cards.

New theme for the Flex Window

The Flap Leather Case is made from natural black leather and has been handwoven. It will show a pocket pattern when opening the device. Flipsuit Cards adorn a paint-splatter design and a silver plate and showcase Maison Margiela's unique numbering design. When users attach these cards to the back of Flip5, the phone will reveal a new theme which can also be seen on the Flex Window.

Specifications and features

The Flip5 Maison Margiela Edition has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate. There is also a 3.4-inch AMOLED cover screen. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and offers 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. The device runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1 and packs a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. It features a triple rear camera module with 50MP, 12MP, and 10MP snappers, along with 10MP front-facing camera.

Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Maison Margiela Edition is priced at 2,497,000 won (about Rs. 1,60,395) for the 512GB model. The special edition smartphone will be available for sale in select markets, including Korea, China, and Hong Kong, starting November 30. Sales in Korea will be conducted through a lottery via the official Samsung website.