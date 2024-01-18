Samsung Galaxy S24 first to upload HDR photos on Instagram

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:56 pm Jan 18, 202403:56 pm

Instagram already supports HDR videos

Samsung's Galaxy S24 series is making waves as the first smartphones to allow HDR photo uploads on Instagram. Dr. Hamid Sheikh, Samsung's VP of Intelligent Imaging said, "Every photo and video you take, or view, will be shown in its full range of color and contrast, from the moment you snap the content, to the moment you post." While Instagram already supports HDR videos, it will now display HDR photos taken with the Galaxy S24 devices.

Native camera features accessible on Instagram and Snapchat

Instagram and Snapchat will now be able to use the Galaxy S24's native camera facilities when taking pictures directly within the apps. These features include low-light "Nightography" photos, "Super HDR," and image stabilization. Engadget notes that image stabilization must be activated in the native camera app before being accessible through Instagram and Snapchat, offering a smoother shooting experience for S24 users.

AI-focused editing features exclusive to first-party apps

However, to enjoy the Galaxy S24's AI-focused editing features, users will need to stick with Samsung's native apps. These editing tools can add background blur, eliminate reflections, and even rearrange subjects within a frame. Using Samsung's native apps is crucial for those who want to make the most of these advanced editing options.

Tinkering with pics on Galaxy S24 series

On the Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra, users can circle and isolate subjects in photos, move them, adjust their size, and even completely remove them. Also, the Generative Edit facility can fill in parts of an image background using generative AI.