Technology 3 min read

Samsung Galaxy S24 series starts in India at Rs. 79,999

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:01 pm Jan 18, 202412:01 pm

S24 and S24+ are powered by an Exynos 2400 chipset

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S24 smartphone series at its Unpacked event yesterday. Now, it has revealed the pricing and availability details of the devices in India. The series comprises three models, namely Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. Their prices start at Rs. 79,999, Rs. 99,999, and Rs. 1,29,999, respectively. To note, the S24 and S24+ handsets are powered by an Exynos 2400 chipset here, while the Ultra model runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Color options and storage variants

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is available in Amber Yellow, Onyx Black, and Cobalt Violet shades, while the S24+ comes in Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black. The S24 Ultra is offered in Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Black. Online-exclusive colors include Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange for the S24 Ultra, and Jade Green and Sapphire Blue for the Galaxy S24 and S24+. Storage options range from 8GB/256GB to 12GB/1TB across the various devices.

How much do they cost?

In India, the Galaxy S24 costs Rs. 79,999 for the 8GB/256GB model and Rs. 89,999 for the 8GB/512GB version. The 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB iteration of Galaxy S24+ cost Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 1,09,999, respectively. Finally, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is priced at Rs. 1,29,999 for 12GB/256GB, Rs. 1,39,999 for 12GB/512GB, and Rs. 1,59,999 for the 12GB/1TB storage option.

Pre-booking offers and availability

Customers pre-booking the Galaxy S24 series can take advantage of offers like getting the 512GB variant of S24+ and S24 Ultra for the price of the 256GB model (a savings of Rs. 10,000). Upgrade bonuses of up to Rs. 15,000, Rs. 5,000 HDFC Bank cashback, and 11 months no-cost EMI are also available. Pre-orders will be open during Samsung Live from January 18-20. The phones can be bought via Amazon, Flipkart, and other online and offline stores starting January 31.

A look at the specifications

Galaxy S24 has a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ screen, while the S24+ and S24 Ultra boast 6.7-inch and 6.8-inch QHD+ displays, respectively. All three handsets support a refresh rate of 1-120Hz, and up to 2,600-nits of peak brightness. The S24 Ultra gets a titanium frame, while the S24 and S24+ utilize aluminum. The devices bear an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The S24 houses a 4,000mAh battery, whereas the S24+ and Ultra pack 4,900mAh, and 5,000mAh units, respectively.

What about the camera setup?

On the rear, the S24 and S24+ sport a 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. S24 Ultra flaunts a quad rear camera system, headlined by a 200MP primary lens, a 50MP telephoto snapper, a 3x 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. All three bear a 12MP selfie shooter on the front. They also boot Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and offer a host of AI features.

Everything we know about Exynos 2400

Exynos 2400 has a 10-core CPU configuration, comprising a Cortex-X4 core clocked at 3.2 GHz, two Cortex-A720 cores, three Cortex-A720 cores, and four Cortex-A520 cores. It is built on Samsung's 4LPP+ process and uses FOWLP packaging technology, to improve performance and power consumption. Samsung claims the chipset can handle 4K gaming at 120fps or 1440p at 144fps on external screens. The Exynos 2400 also boasts enhanced NPU, claiming 14x performance improvement over its predecessor, and supports a 320MP camera sensor.