Google Chat's revamped version rolling out on Android: What's new

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:22 pm Jan 18, 202404:22 pm

The Gmail widget has also been updated

Google Chat's revamped homescreen is now widely available on Android devices, following the release of its new icon. The update has gained momentum in recent days, with users noticing its presence on all their devices after force-closing both the standalone Chat app and Gmail. Additionally, the Gmail homescreen widget has been updated to display only two tabs in the bottom bar.

New interface and features

In the Google Chat app, the former two-tab bottom bar and "New" FAB have been replaced by a pill-shaped container featuring Home, Spaces, Direct messages, and Mentions. A circular indicator highlights the active tab, while labels for each icon are shown at the top of the screen beneath the search bar. Moreover, a rounded square FAB is now positioned to the right of the pill, slightly smaller and centered with other elements.

Gmail integration and availability

The redesigned Google Chat initially debuted on iOS and web platforms before arriving on Android devices. In Gmail, the floating pill is placed above the existing bottom bar, which has been reduced to three tabs. Users must still manually enable the "Chat" tab from Gmail Settings > their email address > General since Google never launched the integrated Google Chat facility for all users. The update is being rolled out on an account-by-account basis through a server-side update.

Google Meet has also received a UI revamp

On a related note, Google Meet is making video calls more fun. It has introduced new personalization features, which include a new user interface (UI) for simpler access to effects. The fresh appearance is divided into three parts, namely Backgrounds, Filters, and Appearance. Users can now mix and match filters and backgrounds simultaneously, while a "layer" icon aids in keeping track of and removing effects effortlessly.