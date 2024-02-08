NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY PSE were the top sectors

Sensex tanks over 720 points, Nifty settles above 21,700 points

Feb 08, 2024

What's the story On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices were on a downward trend. While the former plunged 1% to 71,428.43 points, the Nifty fell 0.97% to 21,717.95 points. The midcap stocks traded flat, with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 13,948.6 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Thursday.

Round-up

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Thursday?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY PSE, gaining 1.96%, 1.95%, and 1.37%, respectively. The top stock gainers were SBI, Power Grid Corp, and BPCL, which climbed 3.6%, 3.08%, and 3.06%, respectively. Britannia, ITC, and Kotak Mahindra emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 3.99%, 3.99%, and 3.51%, respectively.

Data

Take a look at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei declined by 1.28% and 2.02% to 15,878.07 points and 36,863.28 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ ended on a strong, positive note, surging 150.78 points, or 0.97%, to 15,759.77 points.

Forex and gold prices

INR gains 0.02% against the US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) climbed 0.02% to end at Rs. 82.95 against the US dollar in the forex trade. Not much movement was witnessed in gold and silver futures prices as they were trading flat. While the gold price settled at Rs. 62,501, the price for silver ended at Rs. 70,386. Crude oil futures ended flat at $74.02 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices remain unchanged on Thursday

Fuel prices remained the same in India on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol cost Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel is selling at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol is available at Rs. 106.29/liter.

Crypto

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $44,731.22, which is a 3.88% increase from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 2.48% and is trading at $2,425.66. BNB and Cardano are trading at $316.07 (4.01% up) and $0.5283 (9.95% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.08019, up by 1.98% from yesterday.