Total income and EBITDA climbs

The total income for Adani Power skyrocketed to Rs. 13,355 crore in the December quarter, up from Rs. 8,290 crore during the same time last year. Meanwhile, the company's EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs. 5,009.17 crore. This is around 151% higher than the Rs. 1,995.53 crore in the third quarter of FY23.

How Adani Power fared on the stock market

Adani Power's growth was mirrored in the company's share prices as well. On Thursday, it opened at Rs. 522.40 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and closed at Rs. 544. This was 4.63% higher in comparison to yesterday. Meanwhile, on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), it closed 4.4% higher at Rs. 542.50 apiece.