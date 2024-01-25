Round-up

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Thursday?

On Thursday, NIFTY ENERGY, NIFTY COMMODITIES, and NIFTY REALTY emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 0.88%, 0.72%, and 0.66%, respectively. Tech Mahindra, Cipla, and Bharti Airtel were trading among the top stock losers on Thursday, shedding 5.92%, 3.39%, and 2.53%, respectively. On the other hand, the biggest stock gainers were Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports and Coal India, which climbed 5.25%, 2.59% and 2.05%, respectively.

Data

Take a look at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 2.94% to 2,906.11 points, while the Nikkei fell 0.03% to 36,236.47 points on Thursday. In the US market, NASDAQ traded in the green, advancing 85.77 points, or 0.56%, to 15,511.71 points.

Commodities

INR soars 0.02% against the US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) on Thursday strengthened 0.02% to settle at Rs. 83.12 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, not much movement was witnessed in the gold and silver futures prices. Gold price settled at Rs. 61,959 and price of silver ended at Rs. 71,844. Crude oil futures edged up by $1.08, or 1.44% to $76.31 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Thursday

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

Crypto

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $40,026.31, which is a 0.04% increase from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is currently trading at $2,221.15, down by 0.75%. BNB and Cardano are trading at $290.52 (0.97% down) and $0.4719 (flat), respectively. Down by 2.27% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07811.