Sensex slips 360 points, Nifty holds 21,350 mark
On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices were on a downward trend. While the former plunged 0.51% to end at 70,700.67 points, the latter fell 0.47% to close at 21,352.60 points. The midcap stocks witnessed a bearish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 shedding 116.2 points to end at 13,240 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Thursday.
Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Thursday?
On Thursday, NIFTY ENERGY, NIFTY COMMODITIES, and NIFTY REALTY emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 0.88%, 0.72%, and 0.66%, respectively. Tech Mahindra, Cipla, and Bharti Airtel were trading among the top stock losers on Thursday, shedding 5.92%, 3.39%, and 2.53%, respectively. On the other hand, the biggest stock gainers were Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports and Coal India, which climbed 5.25%, 2.59% and 2.05%, respectively.
Take a look at the global markets
In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 2.94% to 2,906.11 points, while the Nikkei fell 0.03% to 36,236.47 points on Thursday. In the US market, NASDAQ traded in the green, advancing 85.77 points, or 0.56%, to 15,511.71 points.
INR soars 0.02% against the US dollar
The Indian rupee (INR) on Thursday strengthened 0.02% to settle at Rs. 83.12 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, not much movement was witnessed in the gold and silver futures prices. Gold price settled at Rs. 61,959 and price of silver ended at Rs. 71,844. Crude oil futures edged up by $1.08, or 1.44% to $76.31 per barrel.
Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Thursday
Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.
How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?
Bitcoin is currently trading at $40,026.31, which is a 0.04% increase from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is currently trading at $2,221.15, down by 0.75%. BNB and Cardano are trading at $290.52 (0.97% down) and $0.4719 (flat), respectively. Down by 2.27% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07811.