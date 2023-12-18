Sensex slips 169 points, Nifty settles near 21,420 mark

Dec 18, 2023

On Monday, major indices of the stock market witnessed a downward trend. The Sensex shed 168.66 points to end at 71,315.09 points and the Nifty closed at 21,418.65 points. Following the broader market trend, the midcap stocks also traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 13,039.1 points. Here's all you need to know about Monday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY PHARMA, and NIFTY MNC, which rose 1.16%, 0.93%, and 0.67%, respectively. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were Bajaj Auto, Hindalco, and Adani Ports, adding 3.04%, 1.64%, and 1.46%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Power Grid Corporation of India, ICICI Bank, and ITC, which plunged 2.32%, 1.54%, and 1.43%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index shed 162.96 points to 16,629.23 points while the Nikkei gained 211.57 points to 32,758.98 points. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 0.3% to 14,805.64 points.

INR goes down 0.07% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.07% to end at Rs. 83.06 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Monday. The gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note on December 18, with the former settling at Rs. 62,053, and the latter at Rs. 74,711. On the other hand, the crude oil futures slipped 0.85% to $71.74 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

On Monday, the fuel prices held steady. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel maintains its rate at Rs. 94.25/liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is trading at $41,012.16, which is 2.15% down from yesterday. Ethereum is down 2.66%, and is trading at $2,156.77. BNB and Cardano are listed at $235.56 (2.30% down) and $0.5606 (6.57% down), respectively. Finally, down 5.13% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.08982.