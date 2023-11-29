Sensex climbs 728 points, Nifty settles above 20,000 mark

By Pradnesh Naik 04:01 pm Nov 29, 202304:01 pm

The biggest stock loser on Wednesday was Adani Enterprises, which plunged 1.18%

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The former rose 1.1% to 66,901.91 points while the latter gained 1.04% to 20,096.60 points. The broader market indices were flat, but the midcap stocks showed bullish signals as the Nifty Midcap 50 soared 82.2 points, or 0.68%, to 12,113.8 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

As far as the top performing sectors of the market are concerned, NIFTY AUTO, NIFTY BANK, and NIFTY IT led the way, gaining 1.6%, 1.54%, and 1.5%, respectively. Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, and M&M emerged as biggest stock gainers, adding 4%, 3.23%, and 3.23%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Adani Enterprises, ONGC, and Divis Labs, which plunged 1.18%, 1.01%, and 0.8%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

The Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index and the Nikkei plunging 0.56% and 0.26% to 3,021.69 points and 33,321.22 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 0.11% to 14,256.87 points.

INR soared 0.04% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Wednesday strengthened 0.04% to settle at Rs. 83.32 against the US Dollar. The gold and silver futures prices traded flat. While the gold price settled at Rs. 62,387, the price of silver ended at Rs. 75,330. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 0.59% to end at $77.42 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unaltered on Wednesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $38,301.78, which is a 3.25% increase from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 2.40% and is trading at $2,067.49. BNB and Cardano are priced at $230.61 (1.26% up) and $0.3877 (3.70% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 4.18% higher than yesterday at $0.08068.