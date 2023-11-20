Sensex sheds 139 points, Nifty settles near 19,700 mark

1/6

Business 2 min read

Sensex sheds 139 points, Nifty settles near 19,700 mark

By Akash Pandey 03:59 pm Nov 20, 202303:59 pm

The top-gaining stocks were Divis Labs, Bharti Airtel, and HCL Tech

On Monday, major indices of the stock market ended on a negative note. The Sensex dropped 139.58 points to settle at 65,655.15 points, whereas the Nifty traded flat to close at 19,694 points. Following the broader market trend, the midcap stocks also traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 11,919.8 points. Here's all you need to know about Monday's market report.

2/6

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top-performing sectors of the market are concerned, NIFTY IT, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY PSU BANK led the way, gaining 0.59%, 0.24%, and 0.1%, respectively. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were Divis Labs, Bharti Airtel, and HCL Tech, adding 2%, 1.49%, and 1.24%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, and M&M plunged 2.67%, 2.11% and 2.04%, respectively.

3/6

Take a look at the global markets

On Monday, the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei plunged 0.45%, 1.82%, and 0.59% to 3,068.32 points, 17,778.07 points, and 33,388.03 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 5.75 points, or 0.04%, to 14,107.92 points.

4/6

INR goes down 0.08% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) slipped 0.08% to settle at Rs. 83.34 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Monday. Meanwhile, the gold futures prices were trading flat at Rs. 60,663. However, the silver prices fell by Rs. 344, or 0.47%, to Rs. 72,796. The crude oil future prices surged by $0.62, or 0.82% to $76.77 per barrel.

5/6

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

6/6

How have the popular cryptocurrencies performed?

Bitcoin is selling at $37,210.20, which is up 1.51% from yesterday. Ethereum is up 3.77%, and is trading at $2,037.62. BNB and Cardano are trading at $248.25 (1.41% up) and $0.3945 (5.01% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.08122, up 2.35% from yesterday.