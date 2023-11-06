Investor wealth up Rs. 8L crore in 3 sessions

Investor wealth up Rs. 8L crore in 3 sessions

By Rishabh Raj 07:34 pm Nov 06, 202307:34 pm

On Monday, 13 out of the 15 sectoral indices on the NSE closed with positive gains

The stock market rose for the third consecutive day, with the Nifty 50 index hitting a two-week high. This led investors to collectively gain Rs. 7.95 lakh crore. The BSE Sensex rose 594.91 points to 64,958.69, up 0.92%, and the Nifty 50 index gained 181.15 points, closing at 19,411.75, up 0.94%. Stocks across various sectors and companies experienced growth, reflecting optimism among investors.

Top gainers and losers in the market

Divi's Labs emerged as the top gainer in the Nifty index, recording a 4.66% increase. Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, and L&T also posted gains, with increases of up to 2.51%. On the flip side, SBI, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Cipla, Tata Motors, and Titan witnessed declines, with losses ranging from 0.19% to 0.66%. Of the 3,964 stocks traded on the BSE during the day, 2,452 ended in gains, while 1,336 saw declines. The remaining 176 stocks remained unchanged.

Sectoral indices performance

Thirteen out of the 15 sectoral indices on the NSE closed with positive gains. Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Infra and Nifty Oil & Gas demonstrated strong performance, recording increases of 0.70%, 0.88%, 0.79%, 1.36%, 1.28%, 1.23% and 1.28%, respectively, outperforming the broader index. On the other hand, the PSU Bank and Nifty Consumer Durables sectors ended in red for the day.

Small-cap and mid-cap stocks also extended gains

Mid-cap and small-cap stocks also ended on a positive note, as the Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 0.88% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index surged by 1.39%. The India VIX, often referred to as the fear index, saw a 2.04% increase, reaching a level of 11.11.