Sensex gains 261 points, Nifty settles above 19,810 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:03 pm Oct 17, 202304:03 pm

The top-gaining stocks were BPCL, Power Grid Corporation of India, and SBI Life Insurance

On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices of the stock market showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose by 0.39% to end at 66,428.09 points while the Nifty gained 0.4% to end at 19,811.5 points. However, the midcap stocks traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 11,672.65 points. Here's all you need to know about Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY PSE, NIFTY ENERGY, and NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICE topped the list, edging up 1.04%, 0.92%, and 0.65%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were BPCL, Power Grid Corporation of India, and SBI Life Insurance, adding 2.15%, 2.02%, and 1.98%, respectively. Tata Motors, Larsen, and UPL traded among the top stock losers, shedding 1.58%, 1.15%, and 0.96%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei climbed 0.31%, 0.75%, and 1.19% to settle at 3,083.5 points, 17,773.34 points, and 32,040.29 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a surge, edging 1.2% higher to 13,567.98 points.

INR goes up 0.04% against the US Dollar

On Tuesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged up 0.04% to Rs. 83.26 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. Meanwhile, the gold futures prices largely traded flat, ending at Rs. 59,247. However, the silver futures soared 0.38%, to Rs. 71,305. The crude oil futures were trading flat to settle at $87 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved?

Bitcoin is trading at $28,446.38, which is 2.42% up from yesterday. Ethereum is up 0.40% and is selling at $1,590.36. BNB and Cardano are trading at $212.97 (0.07% down) and $0.2513 (0.41% down), respectively. Down 0.45% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.05999.