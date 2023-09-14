Sensex settles at 67,519 points, Nifty ends above 20,100

Business

Written by Akash Pandey September 14, 2023

UPL, Hindalco, and M&M emerged as the top-performing stocks

On Thursday, the stock market closed on a positive note. Sensex rose 0.07% to settle at 67,519 points and Nifty climbed 0.16% to end at 20,103.1 points. The broader market traded flat but the midcap stocks were in a bullish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 127.85 points to close at 11,582.8 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Thursday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Thursday, NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY REALTY emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.62%, 1.47%, and 1.37%, respectively. UPL, Hindalco, and M&M emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 3.9%, 3.4%, and 2.47%, respectively. Meanwhile, Asian Paints, Britannia, and Coal India emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 1.14%, 0.87%, and 0.84%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei climbed 0.11%, 0.21%, and 1.39% to settle at 3,126.55 points, 18,047.92 points, and 33,168.1 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a surge, edging 0.29% higher to 13,813.59 points.

INR goes down 0.06% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.06% to end at Rs. 83.04 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. Also, the gold futures prices largely traded flat, settling at Rs. 58,454, but the silver futures dropped 1.13% to Rs. 70,615. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 0.82% to settle at $89.09 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The prices of fuel remained unchanged on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is trading at $26,282.71, which is 0.42% up from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,619.04, up 1.17%. BNB and Cardano are priced at $211.85 (0.01% up) and $0.2477 (0.09% down), respectively. Finally, up 0.07% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06136.

