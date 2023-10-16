Sensex slips 115 points, Nifty settles near 19,730 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:02 pm Oct 16, 2023

Among the biggest stock losers were Divis Labs, Nestle, and TCS

On Monday, the major indices of the stock market ended on a sluggish note. While the Sensex settled at 66,166.93 points, losing 115 points, the Nifty stood at 19,731.75 points. Mimicking the broader market trend, the midcap indices ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 wrapping up at 11,648.9 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Monday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top performing sectors are concerned, NIFTY METAL, NIFTY PSU BANK, and NIFTY PSE led the way, gaining 0.9%, 0.72%, and 0.6%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were Hero MotoCorp, JSW Steel, and Tata Steel, which climbed 1.99%, 1.75%, and 1.64%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Divis Labs, Nestle, and TCS, which plunged 2.28%, 1.81%, and 1.4%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index slipped 173.09 points, or 0.98%, to 17,640.36 points while the Nikkei rose 656.96 points, or 2.08%, to 31,659.03 points. In the US market, NASDAQ closed on a negative note, shedding 1.23% to 13,407.23 points.

INR goes down 0.01% against the US Dollar

On Monday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.01% lower to Rs. 83.28 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. Meanwhile, both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 2.58% to Rs. 59,415, while that of silver futures climbed 3.32% to Rs. 71,368. The crude oil futures prices surged by $4.51, or 5.45% to $87.32 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Monday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter, and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $27,774.73, which is a 3.24% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is up 1.70% and is trading at $1,584.01. BNB and Cardano are trading at $213.11 (2.68% up) and $0.2523 (1.93% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06025, up 1.43% from yesterday.