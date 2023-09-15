Sensex climbs to 67,838 points, Nifty settles near 20,200 mark

Written by Akash Pandey September 15, 2023 | 04:01 pm 2 min read

Sensex and Nifty have touched all-time highs

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend, reaching their all-time high. The Sensex rose 0.47% to 67,838.63 points, while the Nifty gained 0.44% to end at 20,192.35 points. The midcap indices also edged up with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 53.1 points, or 0.46%, to settle at 11,635.9 points. Read on for more details on Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY AUTO, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY PRIVATE BANK, which rose 1.56%, 0.93%, and 0.63%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, and Grasim, which climbed 6.07%, 2.15%, and 2.14%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were BPCL, Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL), and Asian Paints, which plunged 1.78%, 1.63%, and 1.46%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.74% to 18,182.89 points and the Nikkei index edged up 1.09% to 33,533.09 points. However, the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 0.28% to 3,117.74 points. In the US, NASDAQ gained 0.81% to 13,926.05 points.

INR goes down 0.14% against the US Dollar

On Friday, the Indian Rupee (INR) slipped 0.14% to settle at Rs. 83.17 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. Meanwhile, both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 0.38% to Rs. 58,810, while that of silver futures climbed 1.7% to Rs. 72,189. The crude oil futures ended flat at $90.39 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Friday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is trading at $26,626.85, which is 1.29% up from yesterday. Ethereum is up 0.59% and is trading at $1,629.34. BNB and Cardano are listed at $213.16 (0.59% up) and $0.2514 (1.70% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 1.26% higher than yesterday at $0.06204.

