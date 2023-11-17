Sensex drops over 180 points, Nifty holds 19,730 mark

By Pradnesh Naik 04:05 pm Nov 17, 202304:05 pm

SBI emerged as the biggest losing stock of the day, plunging 3.73%

The stock market closed on a flat note but remained in red on Friday. The benchmark Sensex dropped 0.28% to settle at 65,794.73 points and Nifty ended flat at 19,731.8 points. Following the broader market trend, the midcap stocks also traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 11,905.45 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Friday?

As far as the top-performing sectors are concerned, NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY FMCG, and NIFTY AUTO gained 0.97%, 0.85%, and 0.69%, respectively. The top stock gainers were SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life, and Apollo Hospital, which climbed 4.05%, 2.8%, and 2.55%, respectively. As far as the top stock losers are concerned, SBI, Axis Bank, and ONGC lead the pack, plummeting 3.73%, 3.28%, and 2.63%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.11% to 3,054.37 points, while the Nikkei index rose 0.48% to 33,585.2 points on Friday. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 0.04% to 14,109.73 points.

INR plunged 0.03% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Friday weakened against the US Dollar, plunging 0.03% to settle at Rs. 83.27. Both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 0.39% to Rs. 60,960, while that of silver futures climbed 0.49% to Rs. 73,720. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices gained 1.56% to settle at $74.06 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remained unchanged

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unaltered on Friday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $36,328.14, which is down by 2.78% since yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 3.39% and is trading at $1,974.08. BNB and Cardano are listed at $245.29 (2.63% down) and $0.3723 (6.24% down), respectively. ﻿Dogecoin is trading 8.71% higher than yesterday at $0.08667.