Divident details

HPCL's interim dividend and record date announced

HPCL has proposed an interim dividend of Rs. 15 per share and set February 7 as the date for determining eligible shareholders. It will be distributed to qualifying shareholders on or before February 23. Total expenses, comprising excise duty and finance cost, climbed to Rs. 1.18 lakh crore from Rs. 1.16 lakh crore a year ago and Rs. 96,221 crore in the previous quarter. Interim dividend is paid to shareholders before annual general meeting and publishing of financial results.

What Next?

HPCL's gross refining margins comparable with Indian Oil

As per Q3 results, the calculated gross refining margin (GRM) for HPCL stood at $13.5 per barrel, which was also lower than the estimate of $15.5 per barrel. Indian Oil Corporation had also reported a similar GRM of $13.5 per barrel for the December quarter results. GRM refers to the difference between the value of the manufactured refined products and the cost of the crude oil and other input costs incurred to manufacture them.