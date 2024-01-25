Details

Timely discounts helped Apple beat domestic competition

Strategic discounts have spiked demand for iPhone in China

"Apple's climb to the top spot in 2023, especially in light of renewed competition from Huawei and the soft spending sentiment, marks a tremendous success for Apple," said Arthur Guo, senior research analyst for IDC China. "Apple achieved this thanks to timely price promotions in its third-party channels, which stimulated demand." Honor maintained its number two position thanks to "improvement in its channel partnerships and a well-rounded product strategy," said Guo.

Market overview

2023 saw lowest smartphone shipments in a decade

According to IDC's data, smartphone shipments in China totaled 271.3 million units in 2023, which was a decline of 5.0% compared to the previous year. In fact, this was "the lowest volume in a decade, stemming from a soft economic recovery and weak consumer sentiment," per IDC. Interestingly, in Q423, Huawei returned to the Top 5 ranking after more than two years. It managed to take the third spot with a market share of 13.9%.