Sale details

Stake distribution of Aakash after Pai makes inroads

Following this acquisition, Pai now owns 40% of Aakash Education Services, while Byju Raveendran holds a 15% stake and Think & Learn has a 26% share. The remaining 18% is split between promoters Blackstone and the Chaudhry family, who founded the company. BYJU's had acquired Aakash in 2021 through a cash-and-stock deal worth about $1.1 billion, which included 70% cash for Aakash shareholders and Blackstone payouts, while the other 30% was an equity-swap deal.

What Next?

Aakash's financial performance and Pai's startup investments

Aakash has been a profitable addition to BYJU's portfolio, consistently posting gains. In FY22, the company saw a 44% increase in topline revenue, reaching $191 million, and a jump in profit after tax from $5.9 million in FY21 to $10.7 million. Besides his investment in Aakash, Manipal Group boss Pai has been expanding his start-up portfolio by acquiring stakes in IPO-bound FirstCry, PharmEasy, and online jewelry retailer Bluestone. As per Forbes, Pai's net worth amounts to $2.8 billion.