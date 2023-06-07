Technology

BYJU'S introduces AI models to improve learning and reduce costs

Jun 07, 2023

BYJU'S launched three AI-based learning models called BADRI, MathGPT, and TeacherGPT

Edtech giant BYJU'S is involved in an intense battle with its creditors in the US. However, that hasn't stopped the company from trying to make its business better. The firm has identified AI as a way to improve its offerings, attract more students, and optimize costs. It has now launched three AI-based models named BADRI, MathGPT, and TeacherGPT.

Why does this story matter?

BYJU'S AI push comes amid a raging storm surrounding its $1.2 billion loan. The company's lenders are seeking an accelerated repayment of the loan.

Meanwhile, it disqualified one of the creditors due to "predatory practices." This is a crucial time for BYJU'S as it is fighting to navigate a tough funding environment.

The company would be hoping to make the best out of AI.

BADRI can identify the strengths and weaknesses of a student

BADRI (BYJU'S Attentive DateVec Rasch Implementation) is an in-house model that can help identify the strengths and weaknesses of a student. It will point out when a student is finding it difficult to understand a specific concept and provide proactive suggestions to fill knowledge gaps. The model will also provide tailored questions and videos to improve the student's weaknesses.

The 3 models are part of BYJU'S K-12 curriculum

MathGPT, as the name suggests, is to help students with any math problem. It will use understandable analogies and visual aids to aid in the student's math journey. TeacherGPT, on the other hand, is an AI-powered assistant. It offers personalized guidance and grades students' responses. The three models, part of BYJU'S 'Wiz'suite, have already been introduced to its K-12 curriculum.

BYJU'S models are accurate 87% of the time

The three models are trained on the interaction of BYJU'S students base with the company. According to Dev Roy, the company's chief innovation and learning officer, they are accurate 87% of the time. The firm has also used ChatGPT to train BADRI, MathGPT, and TeacherGPT. The three models can only operate within the constraints of the curriculum.

AI will be used to conduct content audits

In the coming quarters, BYJU'S plans to use AI in every edtech service it offers. Per co-founder Divya Gokulnath, AI will also be used to ascertain the quality of classes and conduct content audits. According to Roy, AI will help the test prep vertical the most. BYJU'S, however, will not use AI to replace moderators, content creators, and teachers, Gokulnath said.

Using AI will reduce costs: Gokulnath

"More efficiency always drives reduced costs. You can do audits (by leveraging the technology), you can see class participation, etc. I can now literally audit (content) 100%, which I couldn't before," Gokulnath said. "Now tech will help me improve my experience so much, increase efficiency so much, that costs will automatically come down," she added.