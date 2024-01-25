Role of sons

Rishad and Tariq Premji's roles in Wipro

Rishad, aged 47, currently serves as Wipro's chairman while the 46-year-old Tariq is a non-executive director at Wipro Enterprises. The gift of shares from their father further strengthens their positions within the company. Under their leadership, the IT giant has experienced significant growth. Wipro's share price closed 1.9% higher at Rs. 478.75 on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Sons' background

Rishad a Harvard graduate while Tariq began career with BPO

Rishad has graduated from Harvard Business School and joined Wipro as a business managaer in 2007. In 2014, he was recognised as a 'Young Global Leader' by the World Economic Forum. Tariq, is the younger sibling, is a commerce graduate from Bengaluru's St. Joseph's College. He began his career with a BPO and now leads the two philanthropic arms of Wipro since 2016 — Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives and Azim Premji Foundation.