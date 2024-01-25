Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $288.49, a 1.56% decrease from yesterday and 6.52% lower than last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, falling 0.53% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 9.29% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 0.56%) and $0.077 (down 1.49%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has declined 13.31% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $87.12 (up 3.33%), $6.43 (up 1.68%), $0.0000088 (down 0.33%), and $0.77 (up 0.44%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 13.31% while Polka Dot has fallen 12.04%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 7.2% whereas Polygon has lost 10.57%.

Data

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Manta Network, Helium, Pendle, IOTA, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $3.21 (up 26.47%), $6.98 (up 23.68%), $2.39 (up 14.37%), $0.22 (up 11.91%), and $11.70 (up 11.88%), respectively.

Stable tokens

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (up 0.07%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $0.9997 (down 0.02%), respectively.

Data

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Akash Network, Blur, Aptos, Flare, and SATS. They are trading at $2.55 (down 7.50%), $0.66 (down 6.16%), $8.39 (down 3.27%), $0.022 (down 2.96%), and $0.00044 (down 2.31%), respectively.

DeFi

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Internet Computer, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $30.80 (up 6.41%), $14.04 (up 0.47%), $1 (up 0.03%), $11.06 (up 7.73%), and $5.80 (up 1.76%), respectively.

NFT

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow. They are currently trading at $11.77 (up 13.08%), $1.88 (up 2.84%), $1.46 (up 5.24%), $3.89 (up 4.39%), and $0.77 (up 1.17%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.56 trillion, a 0.63% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $53.45 billion, which marks a 25.98% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.66 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.25 trillion three months ago.