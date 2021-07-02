Sensex snaps four-day losing streak, ends 166 points higher

Sensex ended 0.32 percent higher at 52,484.67

Snapping its four-session losing run, equity benchmark Sensex jumped 166 points on Friday, led by gains in index majors Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, and HDFC. After trading in a range through the day, the 30-share BSE index ended 166.07 points or 0.32 percent higher at 52,484.67. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 42.20 points or 0.27 percent up at 15,722.20.

Gains and losses

Who were the top gainers or losers?

Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over one percent, followed by ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC, M&M, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Titan, and Infosys. On the other hand, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, and Bajaj Auto were among the laggards. Broader markets, except Nifty Next 50 and Nifty Midcap 50 closed in the green. India VIX fell 6%.

Expert talks

Financials, pharma, and realty indices recovered modestly: Expert

"Domestic equities continued to trade in a rangebound with benchmark indices witnessing marginal gains," said Binod Modi, Head of Strategy at Reliance Securities. While financials, pharma, and realty indices recovered modestly, profit-booking was visible across metals and FMCG counters, he said, adding that midcap and smallcap indices continued to outperform as improved earnings visibility attracted investors towards this space.

Global markets

Brent crude is trading at $75.79 per barrel

Amid the positive trend in the domestic market, other markets in Asia, bourses in Shanghai (China), Hong Kong, and Seoul (South Korea) closed in the red, while Tokyo (Japan) ended with gains. Equities in Europe were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was quoting marginally lower at $75.79 per barrel.