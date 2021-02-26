Domestic equity markets witnessed a strong downward trend on Friday, mirroring losses in other global markets. The slump comes as a rout in global bond markets sent yields flying and spooked investors amid fears the heavy losses suffered could trigger distressed selling in other assets, Reuters reported. Notably, the GDP growth estimates for the October-December quarter of FY2020-21 will be released later Friday.

Details Sensex ended 1,939 points lower at 49,100

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 1,939 points lower at 49,100. Meanwhile, the broader NSE NIFTY index plunged 568 points to settle at 14,529. Notably, both market indices ended around 3% lower for the week. Banking and financial stocks led the fall as the NIFTY Bank, Private Bank, PSU Bank, and Financial Services indices all plunged up to 5%.

Quote 'NIFTY can go down 13,900 levels in near term'