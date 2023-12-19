Sensex closes at 71,424 points, Nifty settles above 21,450 mark

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:49 pm Dec 19, 2023

Coal India, Nestle, and NTPC emerged as the top-performing stocks

The stock market on Tuesday ended on a positive note as the Sensex rose 0.17% to settle at 71,424.41 points, while Nifty climbed 0.16% to end at 21,453.1 points. The midcap stocks witnessed a downward trend with the Nifty Midcap 50 shedding 61.45 points to end at 12,977.65 points. Here's all you need to know about Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY ENERGY, NIFTY FMCG, and NIFTY PSU BANK, gaining 1.56%, 1.39%, and 0.79%, respectively. Coal India, Nestle, and NTPC emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 6.05%, 4.61% and 2.06%, respectively. Meanwhile, Adani Ports, Wipro, and Hero MotoCorp were trading among the top stock losers on Tuesday, shedding 1.88%, 1.57%, and 1.41%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

Coming to the Asian markets, the Hang Seng and Nikkei declined by 0.75% and 1.39% to 16,505 points and 33,219.39 points, respectively. However, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.05% to 2,932.39 points. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a surge, edging 0.61% higher to 14,904.81 points.

INR goes down 0.13% against the US Dollar

On Tuesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) declined 0.13% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 83.18 in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While the gold futures settled at Rs. 62,201, the silver futures closed at Rs. 74,560. Meanwhile, the crude oil future prices declined by $1.01, or 1.37% to $72.77 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

On Tuesday, the fuel prices held steady. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and Rs. 96.76 per liter, respectively. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25/liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is selling at $43,002.02, up 4.83% from yesterday. Ethereum is up 4.02% and is selling at $2,242.90. BNB and Cardano are trading at $244.88 (4.07% up) and $0.6006 (7.38% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.09256, up 3.24% from yesterday.