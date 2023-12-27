Sensex crosses 72,000 levels, Nifty breaches 21,650 mark

Sensex crosses 72,000 levels, Nifty breaches 21,650 mark

By Sanjana Shankar 03:54 pm Dec 27, 202303:54 pm

Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 12,946.5 points

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 0.97% to 72,038.43 points, the Nifty jumped 0.99% to 21,654.75 points. The midcap indices also edged up with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 40.9 points, or 0.32%, to settle at 12,946.5 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Who were the biggest gainers on Wednesday?

On Wednesday, NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY METAL emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 2.02%, 1.49%, and 1.38%, respectively. The top stock gainers were UltraTech Cement, Hindalco, and Bajaj Auto, which climbed 4.5%, 4.25%, and 3.86%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were ONGC, NTPC, and Adani Enterprises, which plunged 0.94%, 0.9%, and 0.68%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 0.54% to 2,914.61 points. Nikkei too plunged 1.11% to 33,681.24 points on Wednesday. However, the Hang Seng Index climbed 1.71% to 16,624.84 points. In the US market, NASDAQ rose 77.93 points, or 0.52%, to 15,070.9 points.

INR declines 0.18% against the US dollar

On Wednesday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged 0.18% lower to Rs. 83.35 versus the US dollar in the forex trade. Also, the gold futures prices surged by 0.54% to Rs. 63,365, while the silver futures settled flat at Rs. 75,125. The crude oil futures slipped 0.38% to $75.48 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday

Fuel prices in Delhi remained the same on Wednesday with diesel selling at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Fuel prices in Mumbai also saw no change with diesel priced at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is selling at $42,741.78, up 0.86% from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $2,252.05, up 1.42%. BNB and Cardano are priced at $295.36 (7.95% up) and $0.6069 (0.65% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.09214, up 0.18% from yesterday.