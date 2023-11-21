Sensex gains 275 points, Nifty settles above 19,780 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:07 pm Nov 21, 202304:07 pm

The top-gaining stocks were SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life, and Adani Enterprises

On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 0.42% or 275.62 points to 65,930.77 points, the Nifty jumped 0.45% or 89.4 points to 19,783.4 points. The midcap stocks witnessed an upward trend with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.29% to 11,954.55 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Tuesday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY METAL, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY MEDIA, gaining 1.21%, 1.12%, and 1.11%, respectively. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life, and Adani Enterprises, adding 2.74%, 2.32%, and 2.15%, respectively. Coal India, ONGC, and BPCL lead the negative pack, plummeting 3.84%, 3.23%, and 1.16%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index slipped 44.18 points, or 0.25%, to 17,733.89 points, while the Nikkei rose 33.89 points, or 0.1%, to 33,354.14 points. In the US market, NASDAQ ended on a positive note, surging 171.65 points, or 1.22%, to 14,297.13 points.

INR goes down 0.01% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.01% lower to settle at Rs. 83.33 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Tuesday. On the other hand, the gold futures prices soared Rs. 257, or 0.42%, to Rs. 60,914, while the silver futures traded flat at Rs. 72,639. The crude oil future prices declined by $1.26, or 1.6% to $77.24 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

On Tuesday, the fuel prices held steady. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel maintains its rate at Rs. 94.25/liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $37,331.67, a 0.30% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is down 1.43% and is trading at $2,008.59. BNB and Cardano are trading at $259.25 (4.46% up) and $0.3834 (2.89% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07711, down 5.06% from yesterday.