Sensex slips 238 points, Nifty settles near 19,080 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:04 pm Oct 31, 202304:04 pm

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.42%

On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices were on a downward trend. While the Sensex plunged 0.37% to 63,874.93 points, the Nifty fell 0.32% to 19,079.6 points. The midcap indices were trading in the green as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.42% to close at 11,068.85 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Tuesday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY PSE, which rose 1.25%, 0.9%, and 0.42%, respectively. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were SBI Life Insurance, Titan Company, and HDFC Life, adding 3.64%, 2.39%, and 2.01%, respectively. M&M, Sun Pharma, and Eicher Motors lead the negative pack, plummeting 2.58%, 2.22%, and 2%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

The Asian markets ended on a negative note, with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei dropping to 3,018.77 points, 17,112.48 points, and 30,858.85 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ gained 146.47 points, or 1.16%, to 12,789.48 points.

INR gains 0.01% against the US Dollar

On Tuesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged up 0.01% to Rs. 83.25 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. On the other hand, the gold futures witnessed little movement, ending flat at Rs. 61,262, while the silver futures tumbled 0.33% to Rs. 72,518. Meanwhile, the crude oil futures prices surged by $0.41, or 0.49% to $83.05 per barrel.

No changes in fuel prices

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is trading at $34,432.35, which is 0.39% down from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,803.23, down 0.87%. BNB and Cardano are trading at $227.68 (0.12% down) and $0.2976 (0.36% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 0.28% lower than yesterday at $0.06914.