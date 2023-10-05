Sensex gains over 400 points, Nifty settles above 19,540 mark

Bajaj Auto emerged as the top stock gainer, edging up by 2.22%

On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed a bullish trend. The Sensex rose by 0.62% to close at 65,631.57 points, while the Nifty gained 0.55% to settle at 19,544.3 points. The midcap stocks traded near the flat line, with the Nifty Midcap 50 ending the day at 11,456.3 points. Here's all you need to know about Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Thursday?

The top sector gainers on Thursday were NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY IT, edging up 1.59%, 1.05%, and 0.95%, respectively. Bajaj Auto, Larsen, and M&M emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 2.22%, 2.06%, and 1.71%, respectively. Coming to the losing stocks, Power Grid Corporation, Hindalco, and Cipla emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.18%, 0.51%, and 0.47%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 0.1% to 3,110.48 points, while the Nikkei plunged 1.76% to 31,075.36 points on Thursday. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 176.54 points, or 1.35%, to end at 13,236.01 points.

INR slips 0.01% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) slipped 0.01% to settle at Rs. 83.25 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Thursday. The gold futures witnessed little movement, settling flat at Rs. 56,721, while the silver futures jumped by 0.66% to Rs. 67,324. The crude oil futures slipped 1.51% to $83.57 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter, and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin, the most popular token, is currently selling at $27,686.04, which is up by 0.21% from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,639.00, which has dropped by 0.73% in the past 24 hours. BNB and Cardano are priced at $212.53 (0.10% down) and $0.2583 (0.17% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 0.13% lower than yesterday at $0.06112.