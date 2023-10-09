Sensex slips 483 points, Nifty settles near 19,510 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:06 pm Oct 09, 202304:06 pm

Nifty Midcap 50 dropped 1.12% to 11,415 points

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices were on a downward trend. While the Sensex plunged 0.73% to end at 65,512.39 points, the Nifty fell 0.72% to finish at 19,512.30 points. The midcap stocks also showed bearish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping 1.12% to 11,415.65 points. Here's all you need to know about Monday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Dr. Reddys Labs, HCL Tech, and TATA Consumer Products emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 1.16%, 0.92%, and 0.54%, respectively. Coming to the major losing sectors, NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY METAL emerged as the biggest losers, plunging 3.19%, 2.23%, and 1.46%, respectively. Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, and HDFC Life led the negative pack, shedding 5.18%, 2.7%, and 2.6%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 0.44% to 3,096.92 points, while the Nikkei plunged 0.26% to 30,994.67 points. However, the Hang Seng Index climbed 0.18% to 17,517.4 points. In the US market, NASDAQ surged 211.51 points, or 1.6%, to 13,431.34 points.

INR goes down 0.01% against the US Dollar

On Monday, the Indian Rupee (INR) declined 0.01% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 83.27 in the forex trade. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. While the former soared 1.03% to Rs. 57,458, the latter jumped 0.75% to Rs. 68,680. The crude oil futures edged up by $3.23, or 3.91% to $85.79 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Monday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter, and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies performed?

Bitcoin is trading at $27,570.23, which is 1.18% down from yesterday. Ethereum is down 1.89% and is trading at $1,595.00. BNB and Cardano are listed at $208.66 (1.25% down) and $0.2515 (1.93% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.05883, down 3.87% from yesterday.