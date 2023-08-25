Sensex slips over 360 points, Nifty closes below 19,300 mark

Business

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 25, 2023

In the US market, NASDAQ traded in the red, dropping by 257.06 points, or 1.87%, to end at 13,463.97 points

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged 365.83 points or 0.56% to end at 64,886.51 points, while the Nifty fell 120.9 points or 0.63% to settle at 19,265.80 points. The midcap stocks also showed bearish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping 0.99% to 11,021.6 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Friday?

Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, and Bajaj Finance emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 2.41%, 0.94%, and 0.67%, respectively. The biggest sector losers were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY METAL, shedding 1.54%, 1.32%, and 1.28%, respectively. As far as the top stock losers are concerned, Larsen, Dr. Reddys Labs, and JSW Steel lead the pack, plummeting 2.09%, 2.07%, and 2.02%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

The Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index staying flat at 3,082.14 points and the Nikkei plunging 2.1% to 31,624.28 points. In the US market, NASDAQ traded in the red, dropping by 257.06 points, or 1.87%, to end at 13,463.97 points.

INR fell 0.07% against the US Dollar

On Friday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.07% lower to Rs. 82.65 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. Not much movement was witnessed in the gold and silver futures prices. While the former settled at Rs. 58,787, the latter ended at Rs. 73,621. The crude oil futures edged up by $1.27, or 1.61% to $80.16 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Friday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76 per liter. The same is the case in Mumbai, with diesel costing Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $26,080.56, which is 1.33% down in the past 24 hours. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is trading at $1,652.73, down by 0.85% since yesterday. BNB and Cardano are listed at $216.24 (1.54% down) and $0.2632 (1.36% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.0623. It is down 1.86% from yesterday.

