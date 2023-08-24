Sensex slips 180 points, Nifty drops below 19,400 mark

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 24, 2023 | 04:51 pm 2 min read

Reliance fell 1.68% in today's session

On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump. While the Sensex slipped 0.28% or 180 points to end at 65,252.34 points, the Nifty shed 0.29%, or 57.3 points to settle at 19,386.7 points. The midcap witnessed an upward trend with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.44% to 11,131.05 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Thursday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Thursday?

As far as the top-performing sectors of the market are concerned, NIFTY IT, NIFTY MNC, and NIFTY FMCG led the way, gaining 0.6%, 0.33%, and 0.29%, respectively. The top stock gainers were BPCL, Asian Paints, and IndusInd Bank, which climbed 1.87%, 1.79%, and 1.72%, respectively. Reliance, ONGC, and Divis Labs emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 1.68%, 1.37%, and 1.32%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

The Asian markets on Thursday ended in the green. The Shanghai Composite Index and the Nikkei climbed 0.12% and 0.86% to settle at 3,082.24 points and 32,287.21 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 215.16 points, or 1.59%, to 13,721.03 points.

INR soared 0.15% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Thursday strengthened 0.15% to settle at Rs. 82.58 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold futures prices were trading flat at Rs. 58,808. However, the silver prices fell by Rs. 450, or 0.61%, to Rs. 73,554. On the other hand, the crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $79.29 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Thursday

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unaltered on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76 per liter. The same is the case in Mumbai, where diesel costs Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $26,427.57, a 1.71% increase from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 1.53% and to trade at $1,667.89. BNB and Cardano are priced at $219.15 (1.78% up) and $0.2667 (2.40% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.06347, which is up by 0.13% from yesterday.

