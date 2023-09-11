High Net-worth Indians see notable wealth growth in 3 years

Written by Rishabh Raj September 11, 2023 | 06:51 pm 2 min read

Nearly 90% of the surveyed affluent investors in India are invested in digital assets

A recent Global Wealth Blueprint survey reveals that over 80% of affluent investors in India have seen an increase in their net worth in the past three years. The study, based on opinions from over 600 investors primarily in the Asia-Pacific region, including over 100 Indian respondents, shows a growing appetite for diversified investments and a shift toward newer investment avenues such as digital assets, private equity, and hedge funds.

Investors are open to using AI-enabled tools

The survey indicates that modern, affluent Indian investors are seeking to maximize portfolio growth by moving away from traditional asset classes like real estate. They are considering a wide range of investments and are increasingly open to using AI-enabled tools to enhance their portfolio's productivity. The study also highlights that these investors prefer to stay well-informed on financial and market trends through their own research via financial publications and podcasts.

Optimism amid volatility

Despite recent global financial turbulence, the survey reveals that Indian investors remain optimistic about their long-term wealth creation. Only 24% of participants expressed pessimism about their financial prospects. Notably, 39% of surveyed investors believe that economic challenges will not significantly impact their long-term wealth, and 35% view the current situation as an opportunity for improving their wealth.

Digital assets dominate Indian investments

The survey found that nearly 90% of the surveyed affluent investors in India are invested in digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and stablecoins. Additionally, almost 75% of them are invested in mutual funds﻿ and 60% in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Notably, three in five Indian investors hold impact or ESG investments, the highest among the surveyed markets.

Personalized touch matters in wealth management

When it comes to their relationships with wealth managers, affluent Indian investors prefer personalized engagement, with over half of the respondents favoring personalized engagement compared to just 36% in other markets. Additionally, innovative services and expertise related to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investments are crucial factors for Indian investors when evaluating wealth management services.

